RAABE, LUCILLE M. Age 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Aurora Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI. She was born on June 3, 1947 in Milwaukee to Harry and Delores Raabe, who have preceded her in death, along with her sister-in-law Sheila. She is survived by her brothers Harry and Randall (Darlene); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. "She learned, she taught, and she learned." St. John 3:16. She appreciated the time and effort each individual in her life took to make her a better person. No services will be held, per her request. An event to celebrate her life will be planned in the future.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 26, 2020