RENICK, LUD 1929- 2019 Lud Renick passed away peacefully on February 11,2019 In Miami, FL four months shy of his 90th birthday. Full of love for his family, friends, dogs, food, wine, art, books and travel, Lud's life was big, bright, balanced and robust to the finish. He was completely dedicated to his family, community, democratic politics and business, bringing people together over food and wine for over 50 years. Both candid and congenial, Lud treated everyone with respect. Born in Oakland, CA and raised in San Francisco, Lud graduated from Lowell High School in 1947 and UC Berkeley in 1951 with a Batchelor of Science in Agricultural Economics. While there he played Rugby for four years and football for two. Following graduation he served as a Naval Officer on a mine sweeper in the Korean War for three years, Lud then turned to managing a family owned potato and cattle ranch in SW Utah before he moved on to Owens Illinois Glass in San Francisco. In 1966 Lud Co-founded Air California which featured flights between Orange County to San Francisco. He also started a real estate investment firm that rescued and rehabilitated hundreds of distressed houses for ownership by low-income families in Pasadena and Altadena, CA. Known as a fair boss and a champion of affordable housing, he was loyal to his employees, friends and neighbors. By 1970 he had begun his career in the restaurant industry. He first partnered with Cecilia Chang to open The Mandarin in San Francisco, which quickly became the most influential Chinese restaurant in the United States. In December of 1971 he opened The Chronicle Bar and Grill in Pasadena. It instantly became Pasadena's finest and most popular restaurant with a nationally renowned and award winning wine list. In 1977 he opened The Chronicle Santa Monica followed by his dream of a world class restaurant - La Couronne of Pasadena. Lud was as gracious as he was meticulous in his thought-fulness. He never showed up as a guest without flowers, a dessert or a bottle of wine...But usually a bottle of wine. A lover of poetry, he would dramatically recite Invictus, The Raven, Gunga Din to his family and friends. He truly believed in the power of words. In 1991 Lud retired to Sun Valley, Idaho where he served on the City Of Sun Valley City Council from 2000 to 2007. He married Bixie O'Connell from Coral Gables, FL and Sun Valley in November of 2007 and enjoyed twelve very special years filled with travel, great wine, amazing italian cooking with friends and family visits in Florida, Idaho and California. Lud is survived by his wife Bixie, his four children Robin Budde, Raleigh Young, Roger Renick ,Randy Renick and nine Grandchildren. He also leaves behind three stepsons , Brooks, Austin and Jordan Matheson and their families. A celebration of Lud's life will be held in Pasadena in April 2019 and in Sun Valley this summer.

