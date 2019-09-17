Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luis E. San Miguel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday August 28, 2019 our loving husband, father and grandfather left us peacefully at the age of 88. Luis was born on November 15, 1930 in La Habana, Cuba to Pedro Miguel and Evangelina (Nelly). He received his accounting degree from the Universidad de La Habana in 1954 and subsequently also obtained a BBA from Florida International University in 1974. He was licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Florida and practiced for several decades before going to work for his largest clients. While he considered retirement in his early 70s, Luis continued to work well into his 80s, before finally retiring to travel and spend time with his loving wife of over 60 years, Teresa. Luis had the gift of patience and a kind heart, always sharing his smile and helping those in need. His legacy includes 40+ years as an active member of the Lions Clubs International and parishioner of several Catholic churches in South Florida. He also served as Treasurer of the Florida Lions Eye Bank and of La Liga Contra el Cancer. Luis was predeceased by his parents and brothers (Miguel Angel and Raul) and is survived by his most treasured legacy, his family: his wife and their children Luis (Mercedes), Jorge, Lourdes (Richard) Olle and Beatriz (Martin) Day. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Louis (Kalina), Robert, Kyle, Richard, Ashley (Robert), Nicholas and Annabel as well as several cousins, nephews and nieces. A Requiem mass will be held at the Church of the Epiphany, 8235 SW 57th Avenue in Miami on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 9:30am.

