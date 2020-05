Or Copy this URL to Share

Luis Enrique Montero Zuleta, November 22, 1948 - December 19, 2019, Miami, Florida. Luis passed away from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Born in Maracaibo, Venezuela, lived in Miami, Florida since 1981. He worked as an attorney and educator before retiring. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his children, family members and friends.



