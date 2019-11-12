Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luis Fernandez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Luis Fernandez Sosa departed from this earth and joined his Creator on October 19, 2019 in Greenville, South Carolina. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery chapel, 11411 NW 25th St., Doral, FL 33172. A Celebration of Life reception hosted by his family will be held after the service at 12:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Restaurant, 11500 NW 41 St., Doral, FL 33178. Dr. Fernandez leaves his faithful and devoted wife of almost 60 years, Maria Rosa Corominas Fernandez, his four children and their spouses and his treasured 18 grandchildren ranging in age from 30 to 8 years old. Born to Luis Eduardo Fernandez and Amanda Sosa Fernandez on September 21, 1930 in Camaguey, Cuba he was also a close brother to Marta Fernandez. Dr. Fernandez obtained his undergraduate degree in the Instituto de Segunda Ensenanza de Camaguey and his doctorate in Law at the University of La Habana in 1952. He practiced law until along with thousands of other Cubans escaping tyranny, he emigrated to the United States in 1962. With the steady support of his wife, he found his second calling to become a literary scholar, artist and educator. He obtained a Master of Arts at the University of Iowa in 1964 and his PhD from the University of Illinois in 1975. He taught at universities in Kansas, Iowa and retired in 2001 from Western Illinois University He loved his family, his garden and his books. As Luis Fernandez is finally truly found God’s glory, he is now assured that he has left an indelible imprint in the lives of many that crossed his path.

Dr. Luis Fernandez Sosa departed from this earth and joined his Creator on October 19, 2019 in Greenville, South Carolina. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery chapel, 11411 NW 25th St., Doral, FL 33172. A Celebration of Life reception hosted by his family will be held after the service at 12:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Restaurant, 11500 NW 41 St., Doral, FL 33178. Dr. Fernandez leaves his faithful and devoted wife of almost 60 years, Maria Rosa Corominas Fernandez, his four children and their spouses and his treasured 18 grandchildren ranging in age from 30 to 8 years old. Born to Luis Eduardo Fernandez and Amanda Sosa Fernandez on September 21, 1930 in Camaguey, Cuba he was also a close brother to Marta Fernandez. Dr. Fernandez obtained his undergraduate degree in the Instituto de Segunda Ensenanza de Camaguey and his doctorate in Law at the University of La Habana in 1952. He practiced law until along with thousands of other Cubans escaping tyranny, he emigrated to the United States in 1962. With the steady support of his wife, he found his second calling to become a literary scholar, artist and educator. He obtained a Master of Arts at the University of Iowa in 1964 and his PhD from the University of Illinois in 1975. He taught at universities in Kansas, Iowa and retired in 2001 from Western Illinois University He loved his family, his garden and his books. As Luis Fernandez is finally truly found God’s glory, he is now assured that he has left an indelible imprint in the lives of many that crossed his path. Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close