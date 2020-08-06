Luis Mario passed away peacefully on the evening of the 4th of July in his sleep. He lived a long, fulfilling life and leaves many who were lucky to have known him in their lives. He is survived by his wife , Nereida together for 63 years, his two sons, Richard and Mario and grandchildren Isabelle and Nick. A Mass and Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date when permitted after this pandemic crisis is over. He was buried on July 21, 2020 in the presence of his close family. Donations are requested to EWTN, Global Catholic Network, at EWTN.org
or mail to 5817 Old Leeds Road Irondale, AL 35210