Luis Romagni passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019 in Miami, FL. He was born November 2, 1933 in Italy. He was an amazing Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and the true patriarch of our family. He leaves his sister Ada, daughters Antonella, Susana, Luisa, and Betzaida, and his sons Luis, Gustavo, and Esteban. A brilliant civil engineer that migrated to Venezuela from Italy in search of a better life. He assisted in building the vastly important infrastructure engineering projects, including his most accomplished, the Maiquetia International Airport. His quick wit and way of seeing life is already being missed. Services will be held at 10:00 am May 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in the city of Miami.

