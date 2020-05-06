Lurine Green Clarke
Clarke, Lurine Green , 95, Retired Teacher, Miami-Dade County Public School, passed away on April 30, 2020. Survivors include: son, Rodney E. Clarke; daughters, Carol J. Clarke and Elaine Clarke Dean (Emanuel); other relatives. Viewing 4-7pm., Friday at Gregg L Mason Funeral Home. Service 10:100am., Saturday at Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Entombment: Caballero Rivero Dade North. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to Alzheimer's Association in "In Memory of Lurine G. Clarke". Donations can be made via credit cards, checks or money orders. Credit card donations can be made through their website alz.org. Checks and money orders can be mailed to the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. They can be reached at 800-272-3900. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

Published in the Miami Herald on May 6, 2020.
