Deresz, Lyn Cleveland Lyn Cleveland Deresz passed away at home on February 10, 2020. She was the wife of her beloved husband of 26 years, Robert Deresz, devoted mother and best friend of daughters Dr. Amy Reid, (Lance) and Robin Culbertson, blessed grandmother of Ashton and Jaden Reid, proud aunt of Dr. Randy, Mindy and Jackson Cleveland. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Jack and Evelyn Cleveland, and her brother, Dr. John Cleveland. Lyn was a dedicated teacher, helping countless young students learn to read and write over the years. She cherished her family and friends, and would always be there for anyone in need. We will forever remember her beautiful smile and dimples. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables at 536 Coral Way, on Saturday, February 29 at 2 PM, reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, stjude.org.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 14, 2020