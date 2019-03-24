POKOST, LYNDA 76, of The Villages, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born in New York City, NY. Later she moved to Miami, FL where she taught for the Dade County Public Schools for 38 years. She is survived by her husband of nearly 45 years Robert Pokost; son David Pokost; daughter Kimberly Pokost; and sister Joyce Wackerling. She will be sorely missed by all those who loved and knew her. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 24, 2019