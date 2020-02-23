Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Berk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Berk, Lynn died at age 76 February 16, 2020 in Miami. After dealing for over 15 years with progressive heart failure and consequent kidney failure she made the courageous decision to stop dialysis and enter hospice. She was born April 10, 1943 daughter of Al and Evelyn Lipphart who lived in Chelsea, Michigan, She was an undergraduate at the University of Michigan, where she met Toby, her husband of 54 years, who survives her. After she got her PhD at Purdue, they moved to Miami in 1972 as founding faculty members of Florida International University. She retired from FIU in 2002 having been Assistant Dean, Chair of the English Department, and Director of the Linguistics Program. She was very active with the faculty union and served as Grievance Chair for many years. Lynn was an avid motorcyclist, starting when it was rare for women to ride. She put nearly 200,000 miles on her bikes. She was an avid outdoorswoman. She and her husband backpacked and rafted all over the US, including trips in the arctic Far North in Alaska. She was a canoeist who, among other trips, paddled 400 miles of the Yukon River in Canada. She was a wood turner. She was a blues aficionado. Lynn was passionate about the Arctic and wrote 3 novels set in the Yukon Territory of Canada. She will be missed by many friends and the Tunas. A party in her memory will be held at a date to be determined. "Angels on Ariels in leather and chrome, Swooping down from heaven to carry her home"

