MAPES, LYNN CALVIN, 81, of Ft. Myers, FL passed away on October 15, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1928, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Frederick Arthur Mapes and Edna Katchel Mapes. Lynn was a 1953 graduate of Northwestern University earning a bachelor's degree in business. He was a US Army Veteran, serving in Japan from 1945-1949 where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. Lynn's affiliations include Fellow Human Resources Institute, 1985. Member Sales Executive Club, International Advertising Association, Peace Corps Partners in Teaching English, Liberty Bell Foundation, Copernicus Society, Phi Kappa Sigma. Lynn also was very active in the local community of Marathon where he served on many boards and commissions, including WestCare Foundation Board of Directors; Chairman, Guidance Care Center; Chairman, Sheriffs Shared Assets Fund; Chairman, Historic Florida Keys Foundation; Marathon Economic Development Council; Pigeon Key Foundation; Rural Health Network; Chairman, Monroe County Planning Commission; Florida Keys Land and Sea Trust, Chairman, South Florida Regional Planning Council; National Fatherhood Initiative; and Director, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority. Lynn retired to the Keys after a long and nationally recognized career in advertising sales at the Reader's Digest, working his way up from the production floor. He was promoted in 1984 from Vice President to Associate Publisher. After 30 years with the Digest Lynn retired in 1987 and joined the Media Advertising Partnership for a Drug-Free America, which was the largest advertising effort since the bond drives of World War II. Lynn was the volunteer media director. He loved to sing, bake, and cook for friends. He moved to Fort Myers from Key Colony Beach, 2018. Lynn is survived by his spouse, Linda Monahan Mapes, of Fort Myers, Florida; G. Michael Mapes, son, Oak Ridge, N.J.; Lynda V. Mapes, daughter, Seattle, WA; Multiple nieces and nephews and two grandsons, Garrett Mapes and Christopher Mapes of Indianapolis, Indiana. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Georgette Sheer and his son, Mathew Arthur. He is survived by his spouse, Linda Monahan Mapes, of Fort Myers Florida; G. Michael Mapes, son, Oak Ridge, N.J.; Lynda V. Mapes, daughter, Seattle, WA; Multiple nieces and nephews and two grandsons, Garrett Mapes and Christopher Mapes of Indianapolis, Indiana. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Georgette Sheer and his son, Mathew Arthur. His brothers John and Elwood Mapes and sisters Eunice Frazier and Millicent Bessenbacher. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, Ft. Myers, FL.

