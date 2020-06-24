Miami, Fl- Susan Lynne White, resident of Miami, Fl and Peru, NY passed away June 11th 2020. She was the daughter of Curtis and Inez Sanders, residents of Peru and buisness people of Plattsburgh. Susan Was a graduate of Ithaca College and recieved her Masters Degree from Florida International University. She was a Program Specialist at Miami Southridge Senior High School, where she ran the Special Education Department for over 20 years. Sue was a lover of animals and was involved in several organizations geared toward the nurturing and growth of the children of South Florida. She also had a tremendous love for music, a melodious voice and was the life of the the party. She is survived by her sons Kirk (Sherrie) of Tallahassee; Peter (Charlie) of Miami; cousins Bob (Pat) of Liberty; and her partner Cecil of Miami. Sue will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Burial is private in the West Plattsburgh Union Cemetery in Morrisonville, NY.



