Lynne White Susan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miami, Fl- Susan Lynne White, resident of Miami, Fl and Peru, NY passed away June 11th 2020. She was the daughter of Curtis and Inez Sanders, residents of Peru and buisness people of Plattsburgh. Susan Was a graduate of Ithaca College and recieved her Masters Degree from Florida International University. She was a Program Specialist at Miami Southridge Senior High School, where she ran the Special Education Department for over 20 years. Sue was a lover of animals and was involved in several organizations geared toward the nurturing and growth of the children of South Florida. She also had a tremendous love for music, a melodious voice and was the life of the the party. She is survived by her sons Kirk (Sherrie) of Tallahassee; Peter (Charlie) of Miami; cousins Bob (Pat) of Liberty; and her partner Cecil of Miami. Sue will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Burial is private in the West Plattsburgh Union Cemetery in Morrisonville, NY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved