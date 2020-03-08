Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lysbeth Anne (Huffard) Toro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Toro, Lysbeth Anne Huffard , who was "94 and hopin' for more", left us peacefully in her home on February 26, 2020. Lys, or Bunny, was "hatched" at Easter in Bluefield, WV on March 21, 1925 to Helen Meadows and Hudson Huffard. She attended Beaver (Bluefield) HS Class of '42, went on to Bluefield College and Hollins University, in Roanoke, VA where she resided, studying languages, religion and English.She was interested in travel working as a Stewardess from 1953-55 after moving to Florida. She lived in Miami Springs and later worked as a Bank Officer for 7 years. In 1963, she became a travel agent at New Frontiers where she met the man she would later marry and worked in the travel industry until her retirement at age 79. She was a member of the South by Southwest Prof. Women's Travel from 1956-2018 and was President of TIA in 1975. She was married to the love of her life, Anthony Toro, from 1969 until 1995 and she continued to live in their beloved home in Miami Springs until her death. She also spent many happy years in and around Stuart, Florida at their timeshare at Plantation Beach Club. She is predeceased by her cousin Brook and his wife Carol, cousin Jean and best friend Loretta Eldred, who were as close as siblings. Lys leaves behind her many friends and wonderful neighbors and her stepdaughters, Rev. Suzanne Toro of Cornwall, NY, and Stephanie Toro Marsden and husband Ron of Ontario, Canada, her "other" daughter Grace Eldred Zimmerman and her family of Purdys, New York, and her niece by marriage, Vicki Tanner and family who will all miss her greatly. She also leaves behind a legacy of stories from her travels to all 7 continents and cruising the world, funny songs and sayings, a wonderful sense of humor plus great generosity and kindness and an interest in all things. She always said "I've had a wonderful life and I have no regrets". A Celebration of Life will be held on her 95th birthday March 21, 2020 at Miami Springs Golf and CC at 650 Curtiss Parkway from 11:30am-3:30pm. Please come out to share a Lys story and a "toddy for the body".

Toro, Lysbeth Anne Huffard , who was "94 and hopin' for more", left us peacefully in her home on February 26, 2020. Lys, or Bunny, was "hatched" at Easter in Bluefield, WV on March 21, 1925 to Helen Meadows and Hudson Huffard. She attended Beaver (Bluefield) HS Class of '42, went on to Bluefield College and Hollins University, in Roanoke, VA where she resided, studying languages, religion and English.She was interested in travel working as a Stewardess from 1953-55 after moving to Florida. She lived in Miami Springs and later worked as a Bank Officer for 7 years. In 1963, she became a travel agent at New Frontiers where she met the man she would later marry and worked in the travel industry until her retirement at age 79. She was a member of the South by Southwest Prof. Women's Travel from 1956-2018 and was President of TIA in 1975. She was married to the love of her life, Anthony Toro, from 1969 until 1995 and she continued to live in their beloved home in Miami Springs until her death. She also spent many happy years in and around Stuart, Florida at their timeshare at Plantation Beach Club. She is predeceased by her cousin Brook and his wife Carol, cousin Jean and best friend Loretta Eldred, who were as close as siblings. Lys leaves behind her many friends and wonderful neighbors and her stepdaughters, Rev. Suzanne Toro of Cornwall, NY, and Stephanie Toro Marsden and husband Ron of Ontario, Canada, her "other" daughter Grace Eldred Zimmerman and her family of Purdys, New York, and her niece by marriage, Vicki Tanner and family who will all miss her greatly. She also leaves behind a legacy of stories from her travels to all 7 continents and cruising the world, funny songs and sayings, a wonderful sense of humor plus great generosity and kindness and an interest in all things. She always said "I've had a wonderful life and I have no regrets". A Celebration of Life will be held on her 95th birthday March 21, 2020 at Miami Springs Golf and CC at 650 Curtiss Parkway from 11:30am-3:30pm. Please come out to share a Lys story and a "toddy for the body". Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close