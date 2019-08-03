Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. David Sims. View Sign Service Information Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services 10055 Heritage Farms Road Lake Worth , FL 33449 (561)-967-1200 Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Palm Beach National Chapel 10055 Heritage Farms Road Lake Worth , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SIMS, Myrl David, age 94, formerly of Miami, passed away peacefully July 28, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens. David was born November 11, 1924 in Shawnee, OK. He graduated from Peoria (IL) Central High and joined the Navy on his 18th birthday. After the war, he earned his BS and MD degrees from the University of Illinois. It was in Chicago that David met and fell in love with Joyce Thomas. The couple married in 1947 and continued a loving partnership for 72 years. War interrupted David's medical training in 1951 and he joined the Army as a MASH surgeon in Korea. Following his service, he returned to Chicago to complete his OB/GYN training and in 1955 the couple moved to Miami. For the next 33 years he was dedicated to caring for thousands of patients, including multiple generations of mothers and daughters. He was a founding physician at South Miami Hospital and was active with the Miami Jaycees and University Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. Following retirement, the couple moved to Palm Beach Gardens. They traveled extensively, including a medical mission to Indonesia and trips with each of their five grandchildren. He volunteered as a Stephen Minister at Trinity United Methodist Church and played contract bridge in tournaments across the country. In recent years, David spent time visiting with friends and family. For 20 years, he met weekly for breakfast with the same group of guys - the self-proclaimed Romeos (Really Old Men Eating Out). And up until the day he passed, Joyce was always by his side, patiently taking care of his needs, sharing a bowl of ice cream, and laughing together. David is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons, Thomas (Patricia) Sims and Gregory (Janet) Sims; daughter Susan Sims; five grandchildren, David, Stephanie, Eric, Robert and Teddy Sims; two great-granddaughters; granddog Savannah; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrl Franklin Sims and Pearl (Lewallen) Sims and sister, Anita Chambers. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 AM, Monday, August 5, 2019 at Palm Beach National Chapel, 10055 Heritage Farms Road, Lake Worth, FL 33449 followed by interment at South Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to .

