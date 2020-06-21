Krause, David M. passed away peacefully on June 15th, 2020, surrounded by his family after several months of progressive health issues. David was born in Richmond, Virginia, on October 11th, 1939, to Eugene and Gladys (Pulver) Krause. At age three, he moved to Brooklyn, NY, with his parents and older sister, Suzanne. At eleven, the family moved to Miami. David was a proud graduate of Miami Senior High School (1957) and the University of Miami (Bach 1963/JD 1967). He was an Air Force veteran serving in Homestead during the Cuban Missile Crisis. While at the University of Miami, he met Jane, his life's love. He was married for fifty-six years and had two sons Gregory and Joseph. He was a principal partner in several law firms throughout his career, focusing on real estate and corporate law and striving to be the outstanding and fair attorney he was universally considered by his peers. He spent the last twenty-five years of his practice working with Kenneth Baxter to whom he became very close and considered "a third son." He practiced law throughout his lifetime taking pride in his competence, fairness, mentorship of younger attorneys, friendships, and the assistance he provided to his clients. He had a dry sense of humor and serious exterior that sometimes belied his gentle and loving nature. During the last couple weeks of his life and immediately after his passing, his family was touched by the many stories from people as to the various ways David had, behind the scenes, helped them in their lives. David is survived by his wife, Jane, his sons Greg (Holly) and Joe (Hollie), and four grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Abi, and Jonathan. A private service will be held for David in Athens, OH.



