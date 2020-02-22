Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Lindenberg Mary. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary M. Lindenberg With sadness we announce that Mary M. Lindenberg passed away on February 17, 2020 at The Solana in Marietta, GA at the age of 76. Mary was born on March 13, 1943 in New Orleans, LA. Mary earned a Bachelors in Education from Louisiana State University and went on to share her talents teaching high school English Literature. Mary retired from teaching at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, FL in 2005. Above all things Mary was an avid reader. She also loved singing and participating in the church choir. Mary's voice and song will be missed. Mary is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles; her sisters, Ellen and Fay; her brothers, Joe, David, and Brady; her sons, Charles and David (Maite); her daughters, Mary and Anne; and her grandchildren Gabriela, Davisito, and Andres. Mary's memorial service will be held at the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, GA on March 3rd at 2pm.

