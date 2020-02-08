Tyson, Christiane M. (88), born in La Tour-de- Peilz, Switzerland and long-time Coral Gables resident, passed away peacefully on February 5th surrounded by family. She is survived by six of her seven children; 24 grandchildren; and seven, soon to be eight, great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Christopher Gilbert, and her son, Christopher Daniel. A Vassar College graduate, she greatly enjoyed volunteering her time and resources to local botanical gardens and to the AARP Foundation as an IRS-certified tax preparer. Celebrations of Life will be held at Montgomery Botanical Center (MBC) and in Switzerland. Details are pending. Please contact the family. Donations may be made in her memory to the MBC.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 8, 2020