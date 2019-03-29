Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mable Adee Bruno. View Sign

Mable formally of Hollywood, Fl was born on Feb 16, 1919 and died peaceably on Mar 25, 2019 in Orange City. She was the daughter of Thomas and Carrie Adee. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard, and her three brothers, Ivan, Lloyd, and Harold. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Robert Adee, and a great-nephew, Michael Adee. She is survived by her neice, Mary Ann Raysick (Walter) of Valrico, FL, her nephew, James Adee(Micki) of Garden City, SC, her neice-in-law, Rosemary Adee Finlayson of Mooresburg, TN as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She will be buried in Hollywood Memorial Cemetary next to her husband and mother at a later date.

