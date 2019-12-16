HILLSBERG, MADELINE. Passed away on December 12, 2019. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri and died in Bal Harbour, Florida at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 69 years, Herbert Hillsberg, as well as her son, Sanford Hillsberg. She is survived by her children, Vicki and Allen Filstein, Mindy Hillsberg, Penny HIllsberg and her grandchildren Marnie Filstein, Jamie Filstein and Blake Epstein. Madeline was a philanthropist who supported and was actively involved in many charities. She will be greatly missed by her family, her beloved caregiver and best friend, Jackie Williams, as well as by countless friends. A memorial will be held in Madeline's honor at a later date.Donations in her memory can be made to: Unicorn Children's Foundation, www.UnicornChildrens Foundation.org 561-620-9377
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 16, 2019