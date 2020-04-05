Madeline Kastrinos Beloved wife, mother, and friend Madeline Kastrinos, 93, passed away peacefully, of natural causes, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home in Coral Springs. Her husband, James D. Kastrinos preceeded her in 1991. Her passion was dancing. She began dance lessons at age 6. In her early 20's, she supported the war effort by dancing for the USO. She enjoyed instructing children and in 1957 opened her dance studio, Madeline's School of Dance in New York and in 1968 in Hialeah, Fl. In 1994, she joined and performed, as a dancer, with The Florida Chapter of the Original Ziegfeld Club. She will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Marlene Kastrinos, LCSW, son, James A. Kastrinos, and their spouses. Private services were held on March 26, 2020, due to COVID-19. Please send donations to the .
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 5, 2020