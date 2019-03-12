Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline Ruth BRAND. View Sign

BRAND, MADELINE RUTH Born July 27, 1943, passed away peacefully March 9, 2019. Born in New York to Lorraine and Samuel Levy, Maddy loved dancing and the arts from an early age, eventually graduating from the High School of Music and Art in Manhattan and Brooklyn College. She married her high school sweetheart, Barry Brand, in 1965 and the loving couple moved to Chicago where Maddy taught art to patients at the VA hospital and Barry attended medical school. They had their first child, Craig, while in Chicago, and continued to grow their family with the births of sons, Adam and Jason, after relocating back to New York subsequent to Barry's tour in the US Airforce. In 1975, Maddy and her family made the move to Miami. For over 30 years, Maddy shared her warm, loving, enthusiastic personality as a kindergarten and second grade teacher at Temple Beth Am Day School. She touched the lives of so many children in the community. Her own children, guided by their loving mother, graduated from university and became successful in business, law, and finance. Maddy was fortunate to have lots of loving grand-children,actively involved in her life. With an ever-youthful spirit, a heart of gold, an effervescent smile, and unlimited energy, Maddy created an incredible life and lasting memories for all those around her. She will be truly missed by her many friends, husband, brother, children, and grandchildren. There will be a memorial service held at Temple Beth Am on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate if you make a donation in her name to Temple Beth Am.

