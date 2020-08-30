1/
MAGDALENA (SUÁREZ OBREGÓN) QUINTANA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAGDALENA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUINTANA, MAGDALENA (SUÁREZ OBREGÓN) (1927-2020) passed away on August 26, 2020. She was the widow of famous Jai alai player Carlos Quintana, and the mother of five children, Magdalena, Cristina (Dr. Manuel) Álvarez, Carlos (Kerri) Quintana, Eduardo (Pilar) Quintana and Dr. Lourdes (Dr. Andrew) Forster, grandmother of Alex (Joseph) Levine, Ander (Ana) Álvarez, Justin Quintana, Julián Quintana and Catherine Forster, great grandmother of Ella Quintana, sister of Antonio (Lourdes) Suárez Obregón, and sister-in-law of Dr. Federico Justiniani. Due to restrictions dictated by the pandemia, a Mass for the eternal rest of her soul will be private for family only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved