QUINTANA, MAGDALENA (SUÁREZ OBREGÓN) (1927-2020) passed away on August 26, 2020. She was the widow of famous Jai alai player Carlos Quintana, and the mother of five children, Magdalena, Cristina (Dr. Manuel) Álvarez, Carlos (Kerri) Quintana, Eduardo (Pilar) Quintana and Dr. Lourdes (Dr. Andrew) Forster, grandmother of Alex (Joseph) Levine, Ander (Ana) Álvarez, Justin Quintana, Julián Quintana and Catherine Forster, great grandmother of Ella Quintana, sister of Antonio (Lourdes) Suárez Obregón, and sister-in-law of Dr. Federico Justiniani. Due to restrictions dictated by the pandemia, a Mass for the eternal rest of her soul will be private for family only.



