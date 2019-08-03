Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maggie Gonzalez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Migdalia "Maggie" Quiñones Gonzalez age 76, passed away peacefully on Monday July 29, 2019, at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL. She was born September 29, 1942 in Chaparra, Oriente, Cuba to Emilio (Quiñones) and Argelia (Arteaga). In 1956 at the age of 14 she immigrated to the United States living in Hialeah with her aunt Elvira (Quiñones Moll) and uncle Dagoberto (Moll), attending Miami Springs Junior High School and graduating in 1961 from Miami Jackson Senior High. She married Rafael (Gonzalez) on November 30, 1963 at St. John's the Apostle Catholic Church in Hialeah, and move to Sarasota, Florida; they divorced in 1987. On December 7, 1966 their son Armando (Gonzalez) was born. Maggie was a unique individual always nourishing people around her with unconditional love, and expecting nothing in return. Everyone was keenly aware of her love of birds, plants and her signature color purple. In November of 2018 Maggie decided to sell her home in Sarasota, FL and move back to Hialeah, FL to the same house where she started her journey in the United States. She is survived by her son, Armando (Gonzalez); daughter-in-law, Barbie (Gonzalez); grandson, Chase (Gonzalez); sister, Virginia (Oliva); nephew, Luis Manuel (Rodriguez); godson, Dennis (Moll); and goddaughter, Christine (Moll) and cousins. Maggie will be remembered as a shining light in the lives of many. The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Mount Sinai Medical Center Skolnick Surgical Tower for their attentiveness and loving care. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation Society.

