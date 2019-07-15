NETSCH, MAITTE A long time Miami resident and Attorney, returned home to join the lord on July 13th, 2019 after suffering from Malignant Neoplasm (Lung Cancer) for several months. Maitte had a love of learning and travel that she shared with everyone she met. She is survived by her Beloved Aunts Adonay and Orietta Almeida, uncle Guido Almeida, cousins Frances Melgaard, Rudolph Almeida, Martha Almeida and Harry Almeida Visitation will be held on Tuesday 7/16 at Maspons Funeral Home, 3500 SW 8 St, Miami, FL 33135, 305-461-5070, from 10am to 3:00pm, followed by entombment at Flagler Memorial. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to Baptist Health Cancer Research and Treatment Center.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 15, 2019