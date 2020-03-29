Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mangrum Jane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mangrum, Jane, (age 79), longtime resident of Pinecrest Florida, passed away on March 17, 2020. Born in Michigan, she and her husband (Charles T.) came to Miami in 1969 to pursue careers in teaching. Jane was a professor at Miami Dade College for 20 years retiring in 1999. She loved traveling and spending time with her family and her neighborhood friends. Jane adored entertaining at her mountain home, walking her dog Mason and looking after others. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Charles T. Mangrum II, her children Mykel Mangrum Billups (Jason) and Mark Charles Mangrum (Lucy), and two grandchildren, Taylor and Quinn. A private viewing took place on March 25, 2020, with immediate family. The family plans for a Celebration of Life later this summer.

Mangrum, Jane, (age 79), longtime resident of Pinecrest Florida, passed away on March 17, 2020. Born in Michigan, she and her husband (Charles T.) came to Miami in 1969 to pursue careers in teaching. Jane was a professor at Miami Dade College for 20 years retiring in 1999. She loved traveling and spending time with her family and her neighborhood friends. Jane adored entertaining at her mountain home, walking her dog Mason and looking after others. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Charles T. Mangrum II, her children Mykel Mangrum Billups (Jason) and Mark Charles Mangrum (Lucy), and two grandchildren, Taylor and Quinn. A private viewing took place on March 25, 2020, with immediate family. The family plans for a Celebration of Life later this summer. Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close