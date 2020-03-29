Mangrum, Jane, (age 79), longtime resident of Pinecrest Florida, passed away on March 17, 2020. Born in Michigan, she and her husband (Charles T.) came to Miami in 1969 to pursue careers in teaching. Jane was a professor at Miami Dade College for 20 years retiring in 1999. She loved traveling and spending time with her family and her neighborhood friends. Jane adored entertaining at her mountain home, walking her dog Mason and looking after others. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Charles T. Mangrum II, her children Mykel Mangrum Billups (Jason) and Mark Charles Mangrum (Lucy), and two grandchildren, Taylor and Quinn. A private viewing took place on March 25, 2020, with immediate family. The family plans for a Celebration of Life later this summer.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 29, 2020