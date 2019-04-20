Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel Castilla. View Sign

CASTILLA, MANUEL ANTONIO (MANOLO) 81, passed away April 15, 2019 from complications related to cancer. A resident of Miami, FL, he passed quietly, surrounded by his family. Manolo asked to be cremated and requested that donations be made in his memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Manolo was born in the city of Pinar del R¡o , Cuba, on November 21st., 1937 to Manuel I. Castilla and Hilda Riveron, (now deceased.) He earned a degree in Economics from the Universidad de Villanueva in Havana and began his career in banking at the Banco Nacional de Cuba. After emigrating to Washington DC in the early 60s, he married his Cuban love, Dulce Mar¡a Zan¢n, on October 27th, 1962, at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Chevy Chase. Manolo proudly became a U.S. Citizen in 1969 and was always grateful for the opportunity that had been afforded to him by his adopted country. He went on to build a very successful career in International Banking, first with The Riggs National Bank and then as Head of the International Department of The National Bank of Washington. His job took him around the world and he leaves behind many dear business and personal friends throughout numerous countries. In December of 1988, he came to Miami to open an Edge Act Office for The National Bank of Washington, settling in Key Biscayne, FL with his wife. He finished his career at Bank of America and then Paine Webber as a licensed broker. A lover of life and of beauty Manolo was involved in many endeavors and projects. He loved music, history, literature, theater, art- himself dabbling in painting - and enjoyed cooking and baking, though nothing surpassed his love for his family, and his generous love of friends. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Miami, where he was a very active member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society for years. His other love, gardening, led him to volunteer at Fairchild Tropical Garden in Miami. He is survived by, his wife of 57 years Dulce Mar¡a Castilla, his daughter, Ana Lourdes Castilla of Miami, FL and her sons, Rolando Antonio Cruz-Taura and Carlos Manuel Cruz-Taura, his son Manuel Jos‚ Castilla and daughter-in-law Rebeca Castilla, of San Diego, CA and their children Alexandra T. Castilla and Danny Castilla, and by his sister Teresa Castilla Aitken of Dallas, TX. Manolo will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, son and brother, doting grandfather, loyal friend, a generous soul and the life of the party. According to his wishes there will be a post-humous gathering of family and friends at a later date, to be announced.

Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 20, 2019

