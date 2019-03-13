Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel de Jesus Alvarez. View Sign

After battling cancer, Manuel Alvarez 85 peacefully passed away on March 9th. Born in Havana, Cuba May 2, 1933. Son of Casiano Alvarez-Cascon and Dominica Alvarez-Fernandez; married to Matilda Alvarez (deceased) for 23 years; and survived by his first wife Hilda Gonzalez-Alvarez; his three children Maria Cecilia Alvarez, Manuel Alvarez Jr., and Alexander Alvarez; And his step-children Beatrice and Belkys Hernandez; and by his sister, Teresa Gonzalez-Fernandez. Like so many, Manuel (Manny or Manolo) Alvarez left revolutionary Cuba and made Miami his home. He was an entrepreneur who started many businesses and had a passion for life and adventure. He was a loved father and brother who will be missed. May you hit the jackpot in heaven Dad. A celebration mass will be held Wednesday, March 13 at 1pm at St. Anne's Chapel: 11855 Quail Roost Drive, Miami, Florida, 33177. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Manuel's name to St. Anne's Nursing Center.

