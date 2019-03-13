After battling cancer, Manuel Alvarez 85 peacefully passed away on March 9th. Born in Havana, Cuba May 2, 1933. Son of Casiano Alvarez-Cascon and Dominica Alvarez-Fernandez; married to Matilda Alvarez (deceased) for 23 years; and survived by his first wife Hilda Gonzalez-Alvarez; his three children Maria Cecilia Alvarez, Manuel Alvarez Jr., and Alexander Alvarez; And his step-children Beatrice and Belkys Hernandez; and by his sister, Teresa Gonzalez-Fernandez. Like so many, Manuel (Manny or Manolo) Alvarez left revolutionary Cuba and made Miami his home. He was an entrepreneur who started many businesses and had a passion for life and adventure. He was a loved father and brother who will be missed. May you hit the jackpot in heaven Dad. A celebration mass will be held Wednesday, March 13 at 1pm at St. Anne's Chapel: 11855 Quail Roost Drive, Miami, Florida, 33177. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Manuel's name to St. Anne's Nursing Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel de Jesus Alvarez.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 13, 2019