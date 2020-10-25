Manuel "Manolo" Herrán (19372020) Chairman of Sedano's Supermarkets Manuel "Manolo" Agustín Herrán, Chairman of Sedano's Supermarkets, passed away on October 15, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He was 83. Born in Arenal de Penagos, Spain, Manolo was the oldest of five children and just a teenager when his family fled to Cuba in 1951 to escape economic poverty. They settled in Sancti Spiritus where his love for retail innocently took root while working at La Época, his family's clothing store. It's also where he met the love of his life Nyria, a beautiful Cuban-born young woman with big brown eyes who would become his wife. With Castro's revolution brewing, Manolo knew he would need to flee once more to find freedom from oppression; Manolo was 28 when he moved his bride and their growing family to Atlanta, Georgia. Soon after, they moved once more, this time to Miami, where his wife's uncle, a Cuban immigrant named Armando Guerra, asked for his help in running a small bodega he had just purchased in Hialeah from a man named Rene Sedano. It was 1962. Since then, the Guerra and Herrán families have continued to work together and build upon their families' South Florida success story. While many families prefer space between each other, Manolo wanted his brothers by his side to help expand the grocery business, so his siblings moved from Elizabeth, New Jersey to Miami, Florida. Under Manolo's leadership and business acumen, Sedano's Supermarkets grew to be the top Hispanic grocer in the nation, with over 35 stores from Homestead to Orlando. Today, the families remain close to each other, and their children, who grew up stocking shelves and playing hide-and-seek in the stock room, now run the business together. Sedano's employs 3,000 people, all of whom are considered "familia" and Manolo wouldn't have had it any other way. For Manolo, Sedano's Supermarkets was always more than a neighborhood grocery store; it was a source of comfort for him and thousands of other Hispanics and Latinos a place of familiarity filled with their native languages, authentic ingredients, and the flavors of their homelands. Oftentimes, you could find Manolo chatting with customers and employees as he made his way through the aisles on his way to the bakery for a warm pastelito or to the manager's office with a fresh colada, pouring and sharing shots of happiness in little white cups and his infinite wisdom along the way. Manolo also had a soft spot for immigrants and would employ them wherever and however he could throughout his stores. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was asked if he could hire up to 400 of the soon-to-be-laid-off staff of landmark Miami restaurants, La Carreta and Versailles; by doing so, these three Miami industry heavyweights made history and news around the world. Manolo loved his employees and he truly valued his customers and it showed. He was known for saying, "If you work hard enough, one day you can have my job." Success for Manolo wasn't measured by the number of their stores, it was in raising a family who worked together, worshiped together and cherished their time together. One of his greatest pleasures was taking his extended family to his hometown in Spain, where he purchased the property across the street from his childhood home. Here, he could enjoy his grandkids with tales of his past and get them excited for their future, perhaps in the family business. Sedano's continues to thrive under the watchful eye of his oldest son, Agustín Herrán, president and CEO; nephew José Herrán Jr., COO and head buyer; and nephew Javier Herrán, director of marketing and chief of information technology. While it will be impossible to fill his always-shined shoes, his memory will forever be ingrained in the hearts of his family, friends, employees, and those whose lives he forever changed. Manolo is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nyria, and his children, Agustín Herrán and Magaly Santana; four grandchildren, Isabella and Victoria Herrán and Andrew and Adam Santana; brothers, Ezequiel and Antolín Herrán; and sister, Ana Mari Herrán.



