PENAFIEL, MANUEL 74, of Miami passed away on April 19, 2019. A native of Ecuador. He is survived by his loving wife Angela Penafiel; his children, Eduardo (Patricia) Penafiel and Ricardo (Ellen) Penafiel; his grandchildren, Emma, Elisabeth, Sophie, Jonathan, Luke, Julia and Madeleine Penafiel and his sisters, Gina, Belgica, Doris, Betty and Pilar. Committal Service to be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:15 pm at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery located at 11411 NW 25 Street, Doral, FL 33172.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 23, 2019