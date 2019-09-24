Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel R. Mayor M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Manuel "Manny" Mayor MD, passed away today after collapsing from a seizure this past Monday. Manny, worked as a Cardiologist for many years at UM Jackson and Mercy Hospital. He was a graduate of Archbishop Curley High School, where he earned many medals as a wrestler, Brandeis University and Columbia University Medical School. Manny, completed his residency at the University of Miami, where he would go on to teach and earn Professor of the Year accolades and where he became a life long fan of the Football Team. He is survived by his Wife Celia, his four children; Manuel, Daniel, Viking and Christina, his mother O'Linda Hernandez, 10 brothers and sisters along with countless Nephews and Nieces, his Brother In Law Louis Perez and his brothers from the Cuban Boys Home where he was raised by Monsignor Bryan O'Walsh at St Martha's Church. A viewing will be held at Van Orsdel Funeral Home on Tuesday night 11240 N Kendall Drive, Miami Florida 33176 between the hours of 7:00pm to 12:00am. Followed by a Service and Funeral on Wednesday Morning at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery Chapel at 11411 NW 25th St, Doral, FL 33172. Manny, loved his family, helping others, being a Doctor and his Patients, please come celebrate his life with the family.

