Marcia Magun Kaplan Simon, born April 13, 1926 in New Haven, transitioned peacefully at 93 from complications due to Parkinson's Disease on May 28, 2019 in Coral Gables, FL. Marcia is survived by her five children, Howard Simon Evergreen (Janet), Gary P. Simon (Julie), Vitalah Gayle Simon, Alan H. Simon (Diana), and Tami Simon (Julie Kramer); nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Marcia, along with her mother, Toibe Magun, moved to Coral Gables, Florida in 1945. She used her Nursing Degree for several years, loving to take care of newborn babies. At a dance at the YMCA, she met the man who would be her first husband and the father of her children, Seymour J. Simon, whom she married in 1947 and who predeceased her in 1984. She married her second husband, Col. Leonard Kaplan in 1987 and had a number of good years with him, before he died. Marcia was a superb mom and homemaker. She loved to cook, play the piano, dance, play golf, and entertain friends. She was a lover and patron of the arts. She enjoyed attending modern dance performances, the ballet, symphony, the theater and visiting museums and galleries to view painting, sculpture and fiber arts. She was a generous patron of several arts organizations, and for many years was on the Board of Directors at Jacob's Pillow in the Berkshires. Her passions were modern dance, music, her friends and her family, plus the many summers she spent at her home in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Her legacy of love and generosity will continue to inspire future generations to make a vital difference in the world. Along with her first husband, Seymour J Simon, she was one of the founding members of Temple Judea in Coral Gables, Florida. Throughout her life, she was deeply involved and honored by a number of organizations including Temple Judea (Coral Gables, FL), Jacob's Pillow (Becket, MA), The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation (NYC, NY), and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation (Miami, FL). Marcia celebrated life with her loved ones as often as possible. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 31st at 1 p.m. at Temple Judea, 5500 Granada Blvd, Coral Gables, FL. The family is thankful for the care and attention provided her in her last years by her caretakers, Dennis Christi and Cristina Delgado. She asked that in lieu of any flowers or gifts, a contribution be made to her favorite charities, listed above.

