Marcus, Penny Beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother Penelope (Penny) Marcus widow of John B. Marcus passed away on February 13, 2020. She is survived by daughter Joy Marcus and son Jerry Marcus (spouse Pat) and 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Penny was born in Mytilene, Greece and prior to residing in Miami, Fl she was a resident of Charleston, S.C. She was a member of the Church of Annunciation. For many years she and husband John owned Bay Drug Store in Miami Shores. Viewing will be Monday, February 17 th between the hours of 5 8 P.M. with a service at 7 P.M. at Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home , 10936 Northeast 6 th Ave, Miami, Fl. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Miami Greek Church of the Annunciation. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

