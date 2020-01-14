Margaret Ann Johnson

Obituary
Johnson, Margaret Ann, 83, of Miami, FL, passed away, 1/10/20, predeceased by her husband Glen Johnson, survived by her son, Greg(Pam) Johnson, daughter, Debbie(Jim) McCurdy, grandchildren Lisa, Lori(Victor), Mike, Megan(Nikitah), five great-grandcildren; siblings Joe, Pat, Sue, Linda, predeceased by Deb. Visitation will be held at Caballero Rivero, Tues Jan 14, 5 to 9pm. Burial will be in West Virginia. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Westwood Lake or a
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
Donations