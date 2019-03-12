Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Clarke Hearne. View Sign

HEARNE, MARGARET CLARKE (1936-2019) Mrs. Margaret (Peggy) Hearne, 82, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. Peggy was born in Methuen, Massachusetts on December 11, 1936 to Martin & Margaret Clarke. She married her true love, Bill Hearne, in 1959 and they moved to Miami in 1961. Peggy and Bill shared in creating a family business while raising a family as well, working side-by-side to make sure the payroll was met, the kids got to school on time, and finding time for family vacations at the beach. She excelled at helping others with her calm demeanor and caring words, especially those she mentored while employed with the AA program at South Miami Hospital. Peggy is pre-deceased by her parents, and her husband Bill Hearne. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Bruce) Kinggard, Cynthia (David) Darley, Patricia (Tom) Tole, and William (Krystal) Hearne; her grandchildren Jared (Michelle) Kinggard, Danielle Kinggard, David Darley, Christine (Daniel) Grigoreyev, Liam Hearne, Evan Hearne, and great grandchild Finley Kinggard; nephews Steve (Cathy) Dahlquist, James (Larissa) Dahlquist, niece Judith Dahlquist (Jim). The wake will be at Stanfill Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 12 from 6pm-7:30pm. The Funeral Mass will be at St. Louis Catholic Church in Pinecrest on Wednesday, March 13 at 11:30am with burial to follow at Woodlawn Park South Cemetery. Donations can be made to Camillus House of Miami ( www.camillus.org ). Funeral Home Stanfill Funeral Homes

