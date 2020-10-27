1/1
Margaret "Margie" Fickes
Margaret Fickes passed away at home from a stroke on August 2, 2020. She was 84, but would still tell her kids that she was 36. She is survived by her brothers David (Bev), Don (Lenore), her son Herb (Ann Marie) and their children Maeve and Matthew, her son David (Stephanie) and their daughter Jessie, and by many nieces and nephews. Margie grew up in Colebrook Ohio, graduated from Hiram College, and moved to Miami in 1966. She enjoyed being a realtor for over 50 years. She loved garden club, volunteering at Fairchild Gardens, and playing Scrabble. A service will be held in Ohio next spring.

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
