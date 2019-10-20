Margaret "Gayle" Hahn (1939 - 2019)
HAHN, MARGARET "Gayle" Born in Elmira NY August 19, 1939, she passed away peacefully in her Wesley Chapel, FL Home, October 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband Andrew Hahn; son James (Rebecca) Lewis and grandchildren Jake, Carly & Katie; her daughter, Kathy Demonte and grandchildren Daniel, Nicholas (and great-grandchild Ethan), Amy (Ryan) Wilcox & Michael Schettig; her son, Michael Keeney and grandchildren, Amanda & Kendall; her son Sean (Yvette) Keeney, and grandchildren, Emily, Alex, Cassidy & Raelynn; and her sister-in-law Diane McAllister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Marie Lewis, her sister Kathleen Bohm and son, Justin Hahn. Gayle graduated from Clarence Central High School in Clarence NY. She spent much of her working life at the M&T Bank in Buffalo in various positions though primarily as a Human Resource Recruiter. She continued in that field as a technical recruiter for Fisher-Price Toys in East Aurora, NY. When her family relocated to Florida, she joined Centrust Bank as a recruiter in Miami, FL. Outside of the love and pride she had in her family, her proudest achievement was the co-founding (with son Michael) of the Discovery Point Day Care and Pre-School Center in Wesley Chapel, FL in May 2006 where she worked until her retirement in 2014. Throughout her life, she remained a loyal and fervent Buffalo Bills fan. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
