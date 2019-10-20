Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Gayle" Hahn. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

HAHN, MARGARET "Gayle" Born in Elmira NY August 19, 1939, she passed away peacefully in her Wesley Chapel, FL Home, October 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband Andrew Hahn; son James (Rebecca) Lewis and grandchildren Jake, Carly & Katie; her daughter, Kathy Demonte and grandchildren Daniel, Nicholas (and great-grandchild Ethan), Amy (Ryan) Wilcox & Michael Schettig; her son, Michael Keeney and grandchildren, Amanda & Kendall; her son Sean (Yvette) Keeney, and grandchildren, Emily, Alex, Cassidy & Raelynn; and her sister-in-law Diane McAllister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Marie Lewis, her sister Kathleen Bohm and son, Justin Hahn. Gayle graduated from Clarence Central High School in Clarence NY. She spent much of her working life at the M&T Bank in Buffalo in various positions though primarily as a Human Resource Recruiter. She continued in that field as a technical recruiter for Fisher-Price Toys in East Aurora, NY. When her family relocated to Florida, she joined Centrust Bank as a recruiter in Miami, FL. Outside of the love and pride she had in her family, her proudest achievement was the co-founding (with son Michael) of the Discovery Point Day Care and Pre-School Center in Wesley Chapel, FL in May 2006 where she worked until her retirement in 2014. Throughout her life, she remained a loyal and fervent Buffalo Bills fan. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

HAHN, MARGARET "Gayle" Born in Elmira NY August 19, 1939, she passed away peacefully in her Wesley Chapel, FL Home, October 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband Andrew Hahn; son James (Rebecca) Lewis and grandchildren Jake, Carly & Katie; her daughter, Kathy Demonte and grandchildren Daniel, Nicholas (and great-grandchild Ethan), Amy (Ryan) Wilcox & Michael Schettig; her son, Michael Keeney and grandchildren, Amanda & Kendall; her son Sean (Yvette) Keeney, and grandchildren, Emily, Alex, Cassidy & Raelynn; and her sister-in-law Diane McAllister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Marie Lewis, her sister Kathleen Bohm and son, Justin Hahn. Gayle graduated from Clarence Central High School in Clarence NY. She spent much of her working life at the M&T Bank in Buffalo in various positions though primarily as a Human Resource Recruiter. She continued in that field as a technical recruiter for Fisher-Price Toys in East Aurora, NY. When her family relocated to Florida, she joined Centrust Bank as a recruiter in Miami, FL. Outside of the love and pride she had in her family, her proudest achievement was the co-founding (with son Michael) of the Discovery Point Day Care and Pre-School Center in Wesley Chapel, FL in May 2006 where she worked until her retirement in 2014. Throughout her life, she remained a loyal and fervent Buffalo Bills fan. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close