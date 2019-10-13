Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Jean McClymonds. View Sign Service Information Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 (305)-667-2518 Visitation 10:00 AM Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 View Map Service 11:00 AM Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 View Map Interment Following Services Woodlawn South Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

McCLYMONDS, MARGARET JEAN, passed away on October 5, 2019, at the age of 101. Born Margaret Jean Humphrey in 1917, Jean grew up on a farm in western Pennsylvania doing all the required chores. This gave her the physical strength to lead a full and active life. She married Clyde McClymonds, from neighboring Slippery Rock, PA in 1940. After WWII, they lived in Ohio and Michigan before moving to Miami in 1952. Clyde worked for Storer Broadcasting Co., and Jean raised their two children, Bob McClymonds (Brenda) of Coral Gables, and Linda Dunford (Ted) of Cape Cod. After caring for Clyde during his 10 year battle with Alzheimers and Parkinsons, she moved next door to Bob and got to enjoy seeing her two grandchildren, James McClymonds (Brittney) of Chicago and Anna Landers (Tim) of Tampa grow up. Additionally, Jean is survived by three great-grandchildren, Jenna, Jason and Jacoby Baker and one on the way, Parker McClymonds. Jean was known for her incredible love of life, family and friends and dedication to her Christian faith. She thoroughly enjoyed travelling extensively throughout the U.S. and worldwide with her sister, Helen Humphrey. Yet, from the day she arrived in Miami, her love of South Florida was constantly expressed to all who would listen as she declared "There is no place like South Florida." A special thanks to her caregivers, Lurline Marsh and Carmel Clarke, who cared for her as if she were their mother as well and to Vitas Hospice. Interment will be at Woodlawn South Cemetery following a service at Stanfill Funeral Home on October 26 at 11:00 am with visitation at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the of South Florida or Miami Rescue Mission.

