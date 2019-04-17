MILLER, MARGARET 92, passed away 4/15/19. Raised in Scranton, Pa. In 1949 she married Harold Miller (pre-deceased) and raised their family in Montreal. A licensed pilot in 1962 was amongst her many accomplishments. She is survived by her daughter Frances, Son Stephen (Stephanie) predeceased son Jeffrey, sister Esther, grandchildren Rachel (Eitan), Leslie, Max, Jared, and great grandchildren, Talia, Landyn, Maya. Services are at 12 o'clock noon 4/17 Star of David Chapel, 7701 Bailey Rd, N. Lauderdale.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 17, 2019