Sue McGee Condron, 74, passed away peacefully at her home on April 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward Condron and survived by her stepdaughter Carolyn Cauthen and two grandchildren, Joseph and Briley, all of Gainesville. Sue grew up in Miami, graduated from Miami Jackson Sr. High, and had a distinguished career as a legal assistant. Sue, a long-time member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, was dedicated to helping the less fortunate and opening her heart to all in need. She had a life-long love affair with dogs, cats and Corvettes. Sue will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 11295 SW 57th Ave., Miami. A reception will follow in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 11295 SW 57th Ave., Miami, FL 33156.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 16, 2019