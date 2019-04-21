Margarita Hernandez Aguilera

age 93, passed away at The Palace in Coral Gables on Friday April 19, 2019. She was born November 26, 1925 in Cienfuegos, Cuba. . She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Carlos and Angelita (Quiñones) Hernandez, husband Lutgardo L. Aguilera and daughter, Maragarita A. Tookey. She is survived by her children: Lutgardo, Carlos, and Cristina Aguilera. In her younger days she enjoyed singing, dancing , playing the guitar and teaching Spanish in High School in Milwaukee , Wisconsin where she raised her kids after exiling from Cuba. No visitation or services are planned.
