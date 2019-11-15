Margarita R. Caceres, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12th in Miami, Florida. Born in Matanzas, Cuba, she resided in Miami since 1960. She was a teacher and administrator for Miami Dade Public Schools for almost 40 years. She is survived by her sons, Luis (Gloria) and Julio (Susie) and her grandchildren, Carolina, Lucas, Cristina, Javier, Beatriz and Cecilia. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:00PM on Friday, November 15th, at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Miami, Florida.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 15, 2019