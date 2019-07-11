WAUGH, MARGIE JONES, of Miami, Florida, passed away July 8, at the age of 89. Born in White Plains, North Carolina, she attended local schools and then graduated Draughon Business College. Her love of music was expressed through singing both church and classical music, and she enjoyed playing the piano. She was a long-time member of the Coral Gables Music Club. She was a member of Coral Gables UMC and before that she was a member of Granada Presbyterian. Margie is survived by her husband George, children Barry and Karen, daughter-in-law Sandy, granddaughter Heather (John), and a great-grand child. The Apostle Paul said "For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain," and Margie now shares the gain of eternal life described by God through the words of the Apostle Paul. A visitation will be held from 3:30-5:00 PM with a service immediately following at VAN ORSDEL KENDALL on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 11, 2019