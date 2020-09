Or Copy this URL to Share

Maria Asuncion "Marenxu" Marquez, born on 5/15/1936 in Madrid, Spain. She passed in Doral, Florida, surrounded by her loved ones on 8/31/2020. She is survived by her husband Mariano, three daughters, and six grandchildren.



