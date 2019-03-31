MARI, MARIA C. It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we share that Maria C. Mari C.P.A passed away peacefully surrounded by her brother, Manuel Mari, and sister-in-law, Ada Llerena, and her beloved children, Alexis, Ashley and Scott. She was an extraordinarily, funny, and brilliantly gifted professional. A loving, devoted sister, and a beloved tenured professor of Economics and Accounting. She lived a storied life filled with adventure, wit and accomplishment. Her joy for life, her passion for her profession and love for her students were evident in everything she did. Those who were privileged to know her were enriched by her. She lived her life to the fullest and was doing what she loved right up to the end. In keeping with her devotion to her craft, a memorial service will be planned to honor her life and her accomplishments after the conclusion of tax season.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 31, 2019