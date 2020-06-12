Affectionately known as “Momo”, our mother went to meet her maker on May25, 2020. Married over 56 years to the late Alfonso Pesant Estrada, she is survived by her 3 children: Alfonso Jr., Mariana ( Amaury Betancourt) and Guillermo ( Bibiana Madiedo), 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and two of her siblings, Carmen Kohly and Alvaro. The family is grateful to her caretakers: Sonia, Margarita, Rafaela and Aida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store