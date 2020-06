Or Copy this URL to Share

Affectionately known as “Momo”, our mother went to meet her maker on May25, 2020. Married over 56 years to the late Alfonso Pesant Estrada, she is survived by her 3 children: Alfonso Jr., Mariana ( Amaury Betancourt) and Guillermo ( Bibiana Madiedo), 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and two of her siblings, Carmen Kohly and Alvaro. The family is grateful to her caretakers: Sonia, Margarita, Rafaela and Aida.



