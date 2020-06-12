Maria De los Angeles Cosculluela Pesant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Affectionately known as “Momo”, our mother went to meet her maker on May25, 2020. Married over 56 years to the late Alfonso Pesant Estrada, she is survived by her 3 children: Alfonso Jr., Mariana ( Amaury Betancourt) and Guillermo ( Bibiana Madiedo), 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and two of her siblings, Carmen Kohly and Alvaro. The family is grateful to her caretakers: Sonia, Margarita, Rafaela and Aida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved