SALADRIGAS, MARIA DE LOS ANGELES, Vda. de Granados, 82, born in Havana, Cuba, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 in Coral Gables, Florida. She is survived by her sister, Maria Josefa Garcia Du-Quesne (Ignacio); her nephews, Maria Josefa Garcia Borell, Ygnacio Garcia Saladrigas (Patricia), Maria Cristina Rodriguez (Alberto), Maria Teresa Pesant (Roberto); her grand-nephews, Tommy and Victor Borell, Ygnacio and Patricia Garcia- Saladrigas, Cristina, Carolina, and Cecilia Rodriguez Garcia, and Maria Teresa and Carolina Pesant. A remembrance reception will be held from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Church of the Epiphany, located at 8235 SW 57th Ave. Miami, Florida where family and friends will be received by the family, followed by a mass for the eternal rest of her soul at 11:00 a.m. Maria will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. (305) 631-0001 www.FerdinandFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Miami Herald on June 7, 2019