Graupera, Maria del Carmen Ballester, passed away August 28, 2020, she was 91. Maria worked as an accountant for 30 years and then opened her dream antique store, which she ran for ten more years. She was born in Havana Cuba and along with our father Roberto, brought us to Miami and made sure we had a wonderful childhood. Family was always first. We lost our dad in 2000 but were fortunate to have mom this much longer. Maria del Carmen had a beautiful spirit and enormous love for her children and family. Thank you mom for your unconditional love and spirit, for giving us life and so much more. We are forever grateful. You will be missed beyond words. We love you forever. She is survived by her children Robert (Miriam), Carmen (Joe) and Raul (Odalys), and her grandchildren, Carmen and Lino. She will be laid to rest at Vista Memorial in Miami Lakes, Fl.



