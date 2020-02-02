Ama passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at home with her family, after an extended illness. She is survived by her loving husband and companion for 62 years, Jaime Pérez, her daughters, Susana Pérez Mebane (Scott), Ana Maria Pérez, Maria Esther Pérez and son, Jaime Pérez (Patricia), seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Alicia Esther, just born. Always the center of the family, she will be greatly missed. A private service is planned for Getxo, Bizkaia, Spain, in March.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 2, 2020