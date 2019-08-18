Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Herrera Carlisle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HERRERA CARLISLE, MARIA Passed away on July 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 59 years young. Born in Havana, Cuba and raised in Coral Gables, Florida. She worked as an international model for the Casablanca and Ford Agencies in New York and Europe. She also appeared in many magazines covers including Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, Vanidades, and was on numerous TV shows including All My Children, One Life to Live, Star Search and countless television commercials. Later in life, she dedicated her efforts to being a wife and mother. She is survived by her husband David; her children from previous marriages: Maria and her husband Andres Mejia; Christina and her husband Brandon Hargrove; Alexander Knight; and Shyanne Carlisle. She leaves behind four grandchildren: Andres and Bianca Mejia, and Dominic and Mia Hargrove. She is also survived by her father, Alberto Herrera and his wife Adela; her brother, Albert and his wife Kitty Herrera with their children, Erika Herrera, Karla and her husband Tucker Crockett with their daughter Lulu Crockett. Her brother Tony Herrera and his children Tony, Ryan Herrera and Katelyn and her husband Manny Sanchez with their children Adrian, Damien, and Meilani; her brother Carlos, his wife Larissa and their children, Daniel and Sebastian; her cousin Patty Arias and her husband John along with their son, Jack. As well as, her cousins: Rod, Patty, Maria Christina, Rafael and Robert Herrera. Maria is also survived by her step-children Karisa Knight, Meaghan and Patrick Carlisle. Maria was an extraordinary woman who loved to cook and lived life on her own terms! She was deeply loved and will be truly missed by her family and friends. We wish her eternal happiness. A celebration of her life is tentatively planned for September 7, details to be announced.

HERRERA CARLISLE, MARIA Passed away on July 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 59 years young. Born in Havana, Cuba and raised in Coral Gables, Florida. She worked as an international model for the Casablanca and Ford Agencies in New York and Europe. She also appeared in many magazines covers including Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, Vanidades, and was on numerous TV shows including All My Children, One Life to Live, Star Search and countless television commercials. Later in life, she dedicated her efforts to being a wife and mother. She is survived by her husband David; her children from previous marriages: Maria and her husband Andres Mejia; Christina and her husband Brandon Hargrove; Alexander Knight; and Shyanne Carlisle. She leaves behind four grandchildren: Andres and Bianca Mejia, and Dominic and Mia Hargrove. She is also survived by her father, Alberto Herrera and his wife Adela; her brother, Albert and his wife Kitty Herrera with their children, Erika Herrera, Karla and her husband Tucker Crockett with their daughter Lulu Crockett. Her brother Tony Herrera and his children Tony, Ryan Herrera and Katelyn and her husband Manny Sanchez with their children Adrian, Damien, and Meilani; her brother Carlos, his wife Larissa and their children, Daniel and Sebastian; her cousin Patty Arias and her husband John along with their son, Jack. As well as, her cousins: Rod, Patty, Maria Christina, Rafael and Robert Herrera. Maria is also survived by her step-children Karisa Knight, Meaghan and Patrick Carlisle. Maria was an extraordinary woman who loved to cook and lived life on her own terms! She was deeply loved and will be truly missed by her family and friends. We wish her eternal happiness. A celebration of her life is tentatively planned for September 7, details to be announced. Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 18, 2019

